Landry has signed a one-year contract with the Saints that is worth a base value of $3 million plus $3 million in incentives, Ian Rapport of NFL Network reports.

This seems like a team-friendly deal for the 29-year-old Landry, who could max out the contract and still take home less cash in 2022 than 39 other receivers around the league. In any case, it will be interesting to see if a new team can help Landry rebound from a down 2021 season in Cleveland in which the LSU product logged career lows in nearly every receiving category. Working in Landry's favor will be his position within two blue-chip perimeter receivers (Michael Thomas, Chris Olave) while catching passes from a quarterback in Jameis Winston who has developed a reputation for attempting risky throws.