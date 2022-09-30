Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Landry has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions since beginning the week as a non-participant. With Michael Thomas (foot) already ruled out and Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) listed as doubtful, the slot specialist's presence would certainly be to the benefit of likely starter Andy Dalton. As long as Landry is able to suit up, he will stand to lead New Orleans' wide receiving corps alongside rookie first-round standout Chris Olave.