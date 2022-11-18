Landry (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Landry returned last week after missing more than a month with the ankle injury, catching three of six targets for 37 yards in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers. He played 79 percent of snaps his first game back and figures to be on the field for most of the Saints' plays Sunday if he can avoid setbacks with the ankle. He's been a limited practice participant ever since returning.
More News
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Still limited Thursday•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Limited with ankle issue•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Three catches in return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Limited on practice estimate•