Landry was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.
After injuring his ankle Week 3, Landry endured practice limitations before he was cleared for this past Sunday's eventual loss to the Vikings in London, in which he logged 63 percent of the offensive plays but managed just two catches (on two targets) for seven yards. That was without Michael Thomas (foot) in the lineup, and he continued to miss practice Wednesday. If Landry is able to suit up Sunday against the Seahawks, he'll be in line for a significant snap share, but production won't necessarily accompany the workload.