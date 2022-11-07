Landry (ankle) is listed as inactive Monday against the Ravens.
Despite logging three limited practices during Week 9 prep, Landry will miss a fifth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. Whenever he gets healthy enough to play, Landry will be a candidate to fill in in a receiving corps that recently lost Michael Thomas (toe) for the season. Until then, though, the Saints will trot out Chris Olave, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Rashid Shaheed and Kevin White at wide receiver.
