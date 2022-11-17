Landry (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Returning from a five-game absence this past Sunday at Pittsburgh, Landry recorded three catches (on six targets) for 37 yards on a 78 percent share of the snaps. Still, he carried his ankle injury into a new week and has been held back both Wednesday and Thursday. Landry has one more chance to rid himself of an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
More News
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Limited with ankle issue•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Three catches in return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for return•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Puts in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Saints' Jarvis Landry: To be monitored this week•