Landry (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Returning from a five-game absence this past Sunday at Pittsburgh, Landry recorded three catches (on six targets) for 37 yards on a 78 percent share of the snaps. Still, he carried his ankle injury into a new week and has been held back both Wednesday and Thursday. Landry has one more chance to rid himself of an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Rams.

