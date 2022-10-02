Landry (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game the Vikings.
With Michael Thomas (foot) out, Landry could be busy Sunday barring any setbacks with his ankle, while working alongside Chris Olave and Tre'Quan Smith, with Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harty in reserve. Starting QB Jameis Winston is inactive versus Minnesota, so Landry and company will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in Week 4.
