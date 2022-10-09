Landry (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Even though Landry closed the week as a non-participant in practice and took a questionable designation into Sunday, head coach Dennis Allen intimated Friday that he expected the slot wideout to suit up against Seattle. Ultimately, Landry's ankle issue proved to be too significant to overcome, so he'll be joining fellow wideout Michael Thomas (foot) on the sideline in Week 5. With Landry and Thomas out of the mix, Chris Olave is the Saints' clear No. 1 receiver, and New Orleans will turn to the likes of Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harty and Keith Kirkwood to handle reps behind him.