Landry secured seven of nine targets for 114 yards in the Saints' 27-26 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Landry was the somewhat surprising yardage leader for the Saints in the wild win, displaying excellent chemistry with new quarterback Jameis Winston in their first regular-season action together. A big chunk of Landry's yardage came on 31- and 40-yard receptions in the fourth quarter, the latter kicking off what would turn out to be the game-winning drive for New Orleans. Landry is expected to handle much more of a possession role from week to week and may therefore have a challenging time approximating Sunday's yardage total, but the fast start in a new offense is naturally very encouraging. Landry and the rest of his offensive teammates will undoubtedly have a stiffer challenge on their hands in Week 2, however, as New Orleans welcomes in the Buccaneers for a divisional matchup.