Landry departed Sunday's game in Carolina in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

In the span of a few minutes, Landry and then Michael Thomas (foot) left the contest to be checked for injuries. Landry was downgraded from probable to questionable and eventually doubtful to return, which also can be said for Thomas. The statuses of the duo thus will need to be monitored as the Saints prepare for a Week 4 matchup with the Vikings.