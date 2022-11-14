Landry recorded three receptions on six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

Landry returned from a five-game absence caused by a groin injury, and he immediately finished second on the team with six targets. He worked his typical role in the short areas of the field, tallying receptions of 17, 11 and nine yards. Landry has had minimal production in the Saints' offense through five games, recording 18 receptions for 205 yards.