Landry isn't suited up in advance of Friday's preseason game in Green Bay, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Landry was seen going through a pregame warmup, per Johnson, but the ninth-year pro wasn't in uniform in the lead-up to kickoff along with Michael Thomas. Meanwhile, Chris Olave was on the field with the other wide receivers, meaning the rookie first-rounder, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith, among others, appear to be the Saints available at the position Friday.