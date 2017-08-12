Play

Agreed to a contract with the Saints on Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Jones, a second-round pick with the Titans in 2008, has also spent time with the Eagles, Lions, and most recently the Dolphins. He has totaled 70 starts in 109 games. The veteran will look to earn a role providing depth at defensive end with the team.

