Vander Laan was promoted to the Saints' active roster Friday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Vander Laan was signed to the Saints' practice squad in October as an insurance policy while Jared Cook worked through an ankle injury. Though he's now on the active roster, Vander Laan offers very little from a fantasy perspective.

