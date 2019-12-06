Play

Vander Laan was placed on injured reserve with a head injury Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Vander Laan apparently picked up the injury at practice this week, as he was added to the injury report Thursday. Barring an outside addition, Jared Cook and Josh Hill will enter Week 14 as the Saints' only two tight ends.

