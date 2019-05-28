Saints' Javorius Allen: Inks deal with New Orleans

Allen signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

After being on the open market for several months, Allen has finally found a home for the summer. Allen should have a legitimate shot at a roster spot in New Orleans given that the team presumably only has two solid backfield options locked in with Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray. He will be in competition with Dwayne Washington and rookie Devine Ozigbo as offseason workouts continue.

