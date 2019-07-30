Saints' Javorius Allen: Lands on IR

Allen (undisclosed) has been placed on IR, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Allen headed to IR, the Saints have added Rob Kelley to boost the team's backfield depth behind Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.

