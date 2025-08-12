Ford (fibula) recorded eight tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 27-13 preseason loss against the Chargers.

Ford was placed on New Orleans' injured reserve list prior to its final game of the 2024 season due to a broken fibula, but he was back in playing shape for the team's 2025 preseason opener. The 2024 fifth-rounder isn't a lock for a roster spot for the upcoming campaign, but having tied for the team lead in tackles in Sunday's preseason contest certainly won't hurt his case.