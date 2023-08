Smith signed with the Saints on Thursday, Jordan Schultz reports.

Smith had a sold showing with the Giants last season, appearing in 13 games and making 88 tackles (44 solo). However, he remained a free agent as teams began training camp. After a workout with New Orleans on Thursday, the 28-year-old inked a deal with the team. He'll now work to get acclimated with his new squad and earn a role in the Saints' linebacker corps.