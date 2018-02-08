Saints' Jayrone Elliott: Officially signs with Saints
Elliott signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
New Orleans tried to sign Elliott to a contract a couple weeks ago but didn't have a roster spot open to do so and, consequently, the NFL disapproved the signing. However, the team has since cleared space on the roster and Elliott is now officially a member of the Saints. The four-year veteran didn't appear in a regular-season game during the 2017 season but accrued 58 tackles, four sacks and one interception over 38 games for the Packers from 2014 through 2016 while primarily serving in a special-teams role.
