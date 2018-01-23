Saints' Jayrone Elliott: Signs reserve/future contract
Elliott signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.
Elliott spent time with the Cowboys this past year but was waived in mid-September and failed to join another organization all season. He'll now spend the offseason in New Orleans, in the hopes of locking down a spot on the 53-man roster in 2018.
