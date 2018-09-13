Saints' Jermon Bushrod: Back in New Orleans
Bushrod signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Bushrod was just released by the Saints on Thursday, but with the team electing to release Michael Ola on Wednesday, New Orleans is bringing back Bushrod to maintain some depth at tackle.
