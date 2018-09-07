Bushrod (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Bucs, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bushrod is questionable due to a personal matter. It is unclear what he is dealing with at this time, but his status will be determined closer to kickoff. He is currently slated to back up Terron Armstead heading into the season.

