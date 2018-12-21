Bushrod (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Bushrod did not practice in any capacity this week, and will remain sidelined as he nurses a hamstring injury sustained during Monday's win over the Panthers. With starting left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) slated to retake the field Week 16, Bushrod's absence is unlikely to notably impact New Orleans' offense.

