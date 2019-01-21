Bushrod is uncertain to continue his playing career in 2019, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bushrod returned to the team who drafted him in 2007 last offseason when he signed with the Saints on a modest one-year contract. Now set to return to the free-agent market in March, the 34-year-old understandably is considering retirement, though it wouldn't be a huge surprise if New Orleans lured Bushrod back for one more potential playoff run.