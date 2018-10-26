Saints' Jermon Bushrod: Will play Sunday
Bushrod (personal) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play against the Vikings on Sunday.
Bushrod understandably did not participate in New Orleans' win over the Ravens in Week 7 due to the death of his newborn daughter. Now having rejoined the Saints, Bushrod will resume his normal position as a depth tackle.
