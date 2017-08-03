Ugokwe was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints already have, Khalif BArnes, Zach Strief and 2017 first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk battling for a spot at offensive tackle. Expect Ugokwe to be a backup if he makes the Week 1 roster.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories