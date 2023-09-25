Graham caught their only target for eight yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 18-17 defeat to the Packers.

Graham scored a vintage red-zone touchdown with his first target of the 2023 campaign, going up for an eight-yard reception in the end zone during the first quarter. The 36-year-old fulfilled a larger role with usual TE2 Foster Moreau (ankle) inactive Week 3. However, Graham still logged three fewer targets than starting tight end Juwan Johnson, and he also saw as many targets as hybrid tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill. Graham's touchdown is likely indicative of how New Orleans would like to use him this season, though he's still unlikely to see any significant or consistent playing time unless Moreau remains sidelined moving forward.