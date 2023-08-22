Coach Dennis Allen doesn't expect Graham, who had a medical episode Friday night, to miss a significant amount of practice time, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Allen indicated that the tight end could be back on the field as soon as Wednesday, but either way Graham, who the Saints believe potentially had a seizure Friday, is expected back soon. "I think the important thing is that Jimmy is OK, and we plan on having him back out here and giving him an opportunity to prove he should be part of the team," Allen noted of the 36-year-old, who signed a one-year deal with New Orleans on July 25 after spending 2022 away from the NFL.