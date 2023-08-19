Graham had what the Saints described as a medical episode Friday evening in Southern California, which resulted in the tight end being taken into custody by local authorities, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

In a statement posted Saturday, the Saints noted that Graham was subsequently "transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing." The statement added that Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is with the team in advance of Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.