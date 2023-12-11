Graham gathered in both of his targets for 16 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-6 win versus the Panthers.

Graham suited up for just the second week in a row, as the Saints' receiving corps remained shorthanded with starting wideouts Michael Thomas (knee) still on IR and Rashid Shaheed (thigh) inactive. This led quarterback Derek Carr to continue relying on his tight ends, targeting this position group on six of his 22 passing attempts. Graham tied younger tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau in both targets and receptions Sunday. But, the 37-year-old paced this unit in receiving yards, and he has now caught touchdown passes in the low redzone each of the past two weeks. Graham's repeated usage within the opposing 20-yard line has netted him touchdowns on all but one of his four receptions this season. While this ratio of touchdowns to receptions is not sustainable, Graham could be a decent option as a waiver-wire pickup in the deepest of fantasy leagues. It will also be worth monitoring the health of New Orleans' receiving corps when assessing Graham's value heading into the Week 15 contest against the Giants.