Graham (illness) returned to practice Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Graham had a medical episode Friday night but has been cleared to resume practicing. The 36-year-old tight end is battling to make the team, and coach Dennis Allen said Graham looked good in practice Wednesday. Allen added that Graham did some of the things that he did in the past; Graham was one of the league's most productive tight ends for the Saints in his prime, highlighted by a 16-touchdown season in 2013.