Graham was not included in the Saints' final cuts ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, NewOrleans.Football reports.

New Orleans coach Dennis Allen reiterated Tuesday that Graham's performance over the final two weeks of the preseason went a long way toward securing him a roster spot, per NewOrleans.Football. The 36-year-old unexpectedly signed a one-year deal with the Saints in late July after he sat out the entire 2022 season, as it seemed like his time in the NFL may have come to an end following his career-worst season with the Bears, in which he caught 14 of 23 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns. His comeback to New Orleans then seemed to be in jeopardy after he experienced a medical episode Aug. 19 just ahead of the team's preseason contest versus the Chargers. However, he returned to practice four days later and suited up for the preseason finale versus Houston, catching three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. The five-time Pro Bowler should now slot into a reserve role alongside Foster Moreau while up-and-coming tight end Juwan Johnson likely accounts for the majority of targets at the position.