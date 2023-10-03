Graham notched zero targets during Sunday's 26-9 defeat versus the Buccaneers.

Graham was the only tight end to log a snap for the Saints in Week 4, as Foster Moreau (ankle) was inactive while Juwan Johnson (calf) was ruled out shortly after kickoff Sunday. Graham wound up playing 65 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps, though he still never saw any usage as a receiver. The 36-year-old has totaled just one target across four games so far this season, and it appears his fantasy value will be limited to the occasional red-zone target in the Saints' struggling offense.