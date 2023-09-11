Graham recorded zero targets during Sunday's 16-15 victory against the Titans.

Graham didn't play much of a factor during his first NFL game since the end of the 2021 campaign. Instead, starting tight end Juwan Johnson was the Saints' only tight end to receive any targets (five) from Derek Carr, as Foster Moreau also went without any targets Week 1. Graham was one of the NFL's best red-zone targets during his prime with the Saints and Seahawks from 2011 to 2017, though it's unclear how effective he'll be during his age-36 season. Still, it will be worth seeing how he's utilized if New Orleans can generate more red-zone trips Week 2 against Carolina.