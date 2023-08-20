Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Graham (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers but that he is still in a good spot while recovering from Friday's medical episode, according to team reporter Erin Summers.

Graham's recovery timeline is still unclear, as not all of the specifics of his medical episode Friday have been made publicly available. However, he was apparently doing well enough to travel with the team to SoFi Stadium and watch for Sunday's preseason tilt from the locker room, according to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic. Graham's final opportunity to suit up this preseason will come versus the Texans on August 27.