Graham gathered in his only target for six yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 33-28 loss versus the Lions.

Graham was ruled a healthy scratch for four games in a row leading into Week 13. But, with starting wideouts Rashid Shaheed (thigh) inactive and Michael Thomas (knee) on IR, the Saints needed extra bodies Week 13. As a result, the 37-year-old tight end suited up and saw just his third target of the season when he got New Orleans on the board for the first time in the game with a six-yard touchdown catch. Graham has now recorded touchdowns with his two lone receptions of the season -- both of which came within the 10-yard line. Fellow tight ends Juwan Johnson (three) and Foster Moreau (two) each recorded more targets in the game, and it seems like Graham's only value will come as a unique scoring threat when New Orleans is in the low red zone.