Graham signed a one-year contract with New Orleans on Tuesday.

Graham, now 36 years old, may need to compete for a roster spot in a crowded tight end corps also housing Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau and Taysom Hill. The veteran hasn't suited up for NFL action since the 2021 season, when he put up just a 14-167-3 receiving line in Chicago across 15 games. He wasn't signed to a club last year. Graham may not have more upside than as a situational end-zone target if he does make the team, but it will be fitting if he's able to finish out his career as a member of the Saints.