Graham failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 34-0 win against the Patriots.

Graham recorded just his second target through five games so far this season. The 36-year-old saw extremely limited playing time over the first three games of the season, but he's seen more playing time with No. 1 tight end Juwan Johnson (calf) sidelined over the last two games. Graham lined up for 62 and 37 percent of New Orleans' offensive snaps in Week 4 and Week 5, respectively. His lack of offensive involvement over these two games indicates that Graham is, at best, just an emergency stopgap at the bottom of New Orleans' tight-end depth chart.