Graham (illness) had three receptions (four targets) for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's preseason finale against Houston.

Graham returned to action in style after missing last week's preseason tilt due to a non-football related medical issue. The long-time Saint got the start at tight end with Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau all sitting out the final exhibition showcase. Graham turned in a vintage performance highlighted by a short touchdown in the second quarter in which he used his 6-foot-7 frame to body the slot corner assigned to him in coverage. Perhaps the 36-year-old can survive Tuesday's roster cuts and carve out a red-zone role as he attempts to extend his career back where it all began back in 2010.