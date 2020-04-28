Saints' Joe Bachie: Headed to New Orleans
Bachie signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Andrew Brewster of SpartansWire.com reports.
The linebacker enjoyed a productive four-year stint at Michigan State before being suspended for the final five games of his senior season for a failed PED test. After failing to hear his name called in the Draft, Bachie will now get a chance to crack the Saints' 53-man roster.
