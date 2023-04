Wilson is slated to sign with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

Wilson caught 82 receptions for 874 yards and 12 touchdowns across four seasons (34 games) at Central Michigan, including 44 catches for 445 yards and a team-high six touchdowns during the 2022-23 campaign. The 6-foot-3 tight end will compete for a depth role with Lucas Krull and Miller Forristall, who both signed reserve/future contracts following the 2022 season.