Hughes signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Hughes had previously attended training camp with the Saints, but was part of the wave of final cuts. Following the placement of offensive lineman Zach Strief (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, a roster spot opened up for Hughes, who will likely serve as the backup to nose tackle Tyeler Davison. The 29-year-old has made 58 career appearances in the NFL with the Browns and Buccaneers, logging 115 tackles and 5.5 sacks during that time.