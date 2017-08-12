Saints' John Hughes: Picked up by Saints
Hughes agreed to a deal with the Saints on Saturday, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.
Hughes spent four years with the Browns before playing with both them and the Buccaneers last season. He will look to earn a role providing depth at defensive tackle for the Saints. The veteran will be competing against Justin Zimmer, Mitchell Loewen, and Ashaad Mabry for the opportunity.
