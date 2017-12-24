Hughes suffered an elbow injury during Sunday's game against the Falcons and is questionable to return, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hughes functions primarily as a reserve defensive lineman so his absence shouldn't alter the New Orleans game plan too much moving forward. In the meantime, look for David Onyemata to fill in where needed.

