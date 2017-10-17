Play

Hughes re-signed with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

Hughes was let go by the Saints last Friday but now returns to the team as they only have three other healthy defensive tackles on the roster. Look for the 29-year-old to return to a reserve role on defense.

