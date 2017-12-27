Saints' John Hughes: Sent to IR with torn biceps
The Saints placed Hughes (biceps) on injured reserve Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hughes exited Sunday's victory over the Falcons with what was first believed to be an elbow injury. However, further testing apparently revealed a much worse prognosis, as Hughes reportedly tore his biceps. The veteran defensive lineman will end the 2017 campaign with 10 tackles over eight appearances. The Saints signed veteran DL Tony McDaniel to take Hughes' spot on the roster.
