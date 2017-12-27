Saints' John Kuhn: Designated to return from IR
Kuhn (biceps) has been designated as one of the Saints's two players that can return from injured serve, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Kuhn resumed practicing Wednesday and will be eligible to return to the 53-man roster for the divisional round of the playoffs (if the Saints get that far). Given how well the New Orleans rushing attack has performed with Zach Line at fullback, it's not entirely clear where Kuhn would fit in on offense.
