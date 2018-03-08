The Saints and Kuhn (biceps) have a mutual interest in the fullback returning to New Orleans in 2018, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kuhn's 2017 campaign came to a close in Week 2 when he tore his biceps, and the 35-year-old was subsequently placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. Although he was designated to return from IR in late December, the Saints never formally activated him to the 53-man roster before the team's season ended with a postseason loss to the Vikings. It isn't clear when Kuhn will be back to full health, but the 2014 All-Pro fullback could have a number of suitors on the open market if he and the Saints ultimately can't agree to a new deal.