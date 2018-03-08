Both the Saints and Kuhn appear to be interested in a reunion for the 2018 season, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kuhn's 2017 campaign came to a close in Week 2 when he tore his biceps, with the 35-year-old subsequently landing on injured reserve shortly thereafter. Although he was designated to return from IR in late December, the Saints never formally activated him to the 53-man roster before the team's season ended with a divisional-round loss to the Vikings. It isn't clear when Kuhn will be back to full health, but the fullback may not have much of a market if he isn't able to reach a new deal with New Orleans.